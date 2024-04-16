Cowra Guardian
Paw-fect result for Schipperke breeders

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
April 17 2024 - 8:37am
Best of Breed, Patsy, with Graham Cruse at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Image supplied.
Koorawatha residents Graham Cruse and Neil Curwen have returned home with a variety of accolades after showcasing their exceptional Schipperke dogs at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

