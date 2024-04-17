Victim struck in the head during assault

Belinda Anne Twaddle of Devlin Street, Matong, appeared before the local court on March 27, 2023 and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with solicitor Lara Martyn-France representing her.
During the proceedings, Ms Martyn-France highlighted that 41 year old Twaddle "doesn't have much of a memory" regarding the events in question.
Ms Martyn-France also conveyed Twaddle's regret and shame over her actions.
However, the court noted Twaddle's history of violence, with magistrate Vivian Swain stating that the offence had "escalated to the point where an injury occurred".
Magistrate Swain deemed that Twaddle needed to be "adequately punished".
As a result, the court sentenced Twaddle to a two-year Community Corrections Order (CCO) and convicted her of the charge.
According to police facts tendered to the court, in the early morning of January 31, 2024, Twaddle attended the victim's residence.
Police said, Twaddle had been drinking and began arguing with the victim over the location of her phone, accusing the victim of taking it.
The facts revealed the argument turned violent when Twaddle threw a solid object at the victim, striking the victim in the face.
According to the documents, the victim pushed Twaddle and yelled at her to leave, leading to a violent wrestle during which Twaddle punched and struck the victim in the head, causing bleeding.
The victim called the police when the altercation ended.
Upon arrival, police observed several injuries to the victim's head.
Police said, Twaddle made partial admissions under caution, leading to her arrest and conveyance to Cowra Police Station.
