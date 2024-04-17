Whiskey stolen from supermarket

A Cowra man charged with stealing two bottles of whiskey was fined $300 and ordered to pay $105.98 in compensation when he appeared in the Local Court on March 27, 2024.
Kyle Butcher, 43, of Baronga Street breached a Community Corrections Order (CCO) he received for larceny by committing the shoplifting offence.
Magistrate Vivien Swain adjourned Butcher's CCO breach until May 29 to enable the court to receive a report on whether he had been reporting to Community Corrections.
Police documents reveal Butcher stole two bottles of whiskey from a Cowra supermarket in the company of a co-accused on January 21 this year.
Butcher and the co-accused entered the supermarket about 11.30am on January 21 carrying two unzipped backpacks.
Police said once inside they went to the alcohol section carrying a shopping basket before the co-accused picked up a bottle of whiskey placing it down the front of his shorts.
Butcher then, police said, placed two bottles of whiskey in the shopping basket before both walked to the back of the store where Butcher placed one of the bottles down the front of his paints.
Police said the two then went to another part of the store where Butcher placed the remaining bottle of whiskey into his back pack.
Both then left the store without paying.
Their actions were captured on CCTV with the co-accused also taking a bar of chocolate and another item from shelving in the store and secreting them in his clothing.
