Another accolade for Geoff

Cowra's Geoff Day will be inducted into the NSW/ACT Australian Football Hall of Fame in May.
A life member of Cowra AFL, Day will be among 100 NSW Hall of Famers inducted during a gala dinner celebrating the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame on Friday, May 3.
Day last played for the Blues as a 56-year-old after a playing career spanning 38 years.
He has held multiple administrative and coaching roles with the club and still officiates Central West AFL games.
He is a Life Member and Hall of Famer with Central West AFL and the home of his Cowra Blues was renamed Geoff Day Oval in his honour in 2022.
Casey White who is the AFL South Coast and Central West Community Football and Competition manager described the announcement as very deserving.
"I've been around Central West AFL for a decade and I don't think there is anyone who could have done more not only for footy at his club than he does, but also the league.
"It's pretty bloody impressive. It's an absolute credit to the work he has put in that this honour has been bestowed on him," White said.
"It's just a credit to the work he has done for footy in the region. A lot of things he has done have probably kept footy alive and well in the central west.
"It has certainly kept Cowra alive. He should be incredibly proud of what he has achieved.
"It is a great honour for not only him but the Cowra AFL community. It's pretty special.
"From a league prospective we're proud to have someone from the central west inducted and for it to be Geoff is really special," White said.
Making the hall of fame announcement head of AFL NSW/ACT, Tiffany Robertson said "I am humbled to be the person who gets to announce the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame will be celebrated in May 2024, and we will induct 100 members and 10 legends in the inaugural intake,"
The AFL's CEO, Andrew Dillon, proudly supported the NSW Hall of Fame.
"Australian football in NSW has a deeper history than many realise," he said.
"Congratulations to the Hall of Fame inductees, each has played a significant role bettering footy in NSW. I look forward to learning more about these many greats and hearing their stories over the months and years to come, as footy culture continues to permeate throughout NSW."
The gala dinner will be held at the SCG, with all inducted Hall of Famers invited to attend along with other football luminaries.
The only Central West's inductee Day is being inducted as a player/administrator.
Of the 100 NSW Hall of Famers, there are 76 players and coaches, 11 administrators, nine umpires, and four media personalities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.