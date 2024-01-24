Playground 'a game changer'

"An enormous achievement" by the community and a "game changer" is the way local member, Steph Cooke, described the new playground at Memorial Park, Koorawatha, during speeches for its opening on Wednesday morning.
Other official guests at the opening were Hilltops Mayor, Marg Roles, Acting General Manager of Hilltops, Sarah Karaitiana and representatives from the Cowra Aboriginal Lands Council, Chief Executive Officer, Betty Doolan, and Janet Bell who gave the acknowledgement of country.
President of the Koorawatha Progress Association, Terry D'Elboux led the proceedings with Vice President and long-standing member Lorna Langfield undertaking the official ribbon cutting.
Ms Cooke paid tribute to the work of the Progress Association in making the playground a reality.
"The playground is one of the last projects we will see from the former Coalition Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"The playground will be a real game changer for locals and visitors alike.
"The new playground is a wonderful asset for the village of Koorawatha, and I certainly encourage locals and visitors of all ages to come and try-out all the new equipment for themselves and enjoy the surrounding revitalised recreation area.
"Today is the culmination of a lot of hard work by dedicated locals over a number of years; it takes a long time and a lot of effort to pull projects like this together, so I congratulate the Koorawatha Progress Association, particularly Secretary and Treasurer, Jane Fisher, for their tireless commitment.
"Well done to all involved," Ms Cooke said.
Hilltops Mayor, Marg Roles, gave her thanks to the Progress Association and the community of Koorawatha which she described as an "integral part of the Hilltops."
"The community spirit in Koorawatha is amazing and Jane has worked remarkably hard for this project.
"I hope and know you will enjoy this space, and look after it, and Council will look after it too.
"Enjoy your space, your playground," she said.
Progress Association Secretary/Treasurer, Jane Fisher, said, "The project originated from a need expressed by the local community to upgrade the old playground and improve the picnic facilities, seating and shade in the local park. Our goal was to create a safe, welcoming community space for local families and for visitors to the town.
"With a grant of $441,360 from the NSW Government, a wonderful new recreational space that is accessible and inclusive for all members of our community has been created.
"On behalf of the Koorawatha Progress Association, I would like to thank all those individuals and groups who contributed their ideas, enthusiasm and support throughout the various stages of the project.
"Thank you especially to Koorawatha School Principal Vanessa Benett, her students and their parents, Cowra Early Childhood Services Director, Penny Smith, the members of the Koorawatha Old Skool Cool Committee and many of our local residents and individuals.
"I would like to thank Creative Recreation Solutions who have created this beautiful new community space.
"Thank you to Mayor Marg Roles for your support and enthusiasm for the project the whole way through. I also thank the staff of Hilltops Council, particularly Axel Bjorklund and Joe Conneely, for sharing their expertise and helping us through this process.
"Thank you to Cowra Aboriginal Lands Council CEO, Betty Doolan, for your support also. We are so glad you're able to be with us here today.
"Thank you to the staff at the Department of Regional NSW who have been invaluable, especially our fund manager, Carolyn Paris.
"Thank you to our local Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, for your encouragement and enthusiasm for the project since its beginnings.
"The NSW Government has given us the opportunity to meet the needs of our residents by improving facilities here in the park. We are most appreciative of the funding, and we thank you for this new facility which will benefit our residents well into the future," she said.
The new playground features a central treehouse tower, a flying fox, swings large and small, obstacle course, and buggy rocker. Park benches are provided, in addition to an undercover, accessible picnic shelter that complements the barbecue facility, while concrete pathways give access to scooters, bikes, trikes, prams and wheelchairs.
