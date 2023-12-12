New branding upgrade for Cowra Tourism

Cowra Tourism has new branding.
Tourism Manager, Kurt Overzet, said Cowra Tourism had decided to update branding to ensure cohesiveness with the 'Visit Cowra' and 'Cowra Tourism' branding.
"Included in the rebrand is a new logo and style guide which has now been implemented throughout all our marketing material," Kurt said.
"The new logo has been carefully designed to be consistent with our current vision and Destination Management Plan.
"Our new logo is the culmination of many different elements that are important for Cowra as a tourism destination.
"It was quite a challenge to get all these elements into a single logo while keeping it simple enough to work on a diverse range of collateral and imagery."
Elements woven into the new logo are;
"The process to develop the logo was fairly extensive and took several weeks, with many different designers interested in working on the project.
"Unfortunately, we were struggling to realise our vision for the new logo by working one-on-one with individual designers, so we decided to cast a wider net by using the platform 99designs for the project.
"This allowed us to have concepts submitted from dozens of designers, and narrowing it down to our favourites before fine-tuning the design to its final version.
"The Cowra Tourism team and board worked closely with the designers to get to a final design that we're happy with and I feel that what we have now is a great result.
"The new logo was officially launched at Cowra Tourism's Annual General meeting in October.
"We are now currently utilising our brand new style guide to completely revamp the Visit Cowra website and this is due to launch in the coming months.
"The branding upgrade was identified as a priority in this financial year's Operational Plan for Cowra Tourism." Kurt said.
