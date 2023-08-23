Cowra Evening Branch CWA welcomes Tresillian family health nurse

Branch Vice-President, Ann Apthorpe, introduced guest speaker, family health nurse, Eleanor Wills who spoke about Cowra's Tresillian Western Family Care Centre located at 2 Ina Drive to Cowra Evening Branch CWA members.
Tresillian Family Health began in 1921 in Petersham, Sydney as an Infant Welfare Training School for nurses.
It was named, Tresillian, after the previous owners who came from Tresillian in Cornwall.
Since then, day and residential units have been mainly based in Sydney, with services only being established in regional areas from 2015 onwards.
In Western NSW, their Family Care Centres are located at Dubbo, Broken Hill and Cowra, with a mobile van based in Bathurst.
Cowra's Tresillian Western Family Care Centre (phone 02 5319 7900) is open Monday to Friday between 9.00am to 4.30pm.
Day services include phone support, face-to-face meetings, home visits and virtual contact.
The specialist nurse is there to advise and educate young parents about caring for babies and toddlers. Eleanor emphasized that this a free service.
Around 150 families in the Cowra area have been supported in the past 12 months.
As part of the new Cowra hospital redevelopment, a two bed residential Tresillian unit will be established, which Cowra Evening CWA branch strongly advocated for.
This will be the first residential Tresillian unit established in rural NSW west of the mountains.
Anne Jeffery thanked Eleanor for her attendance with a lovely bunch of Jill Allen's native flowers and foliage.
Megan White reported on the recent Cookery Day at Milthorpe CWA which featured cake and pudding making.
One useful tip was using plain flour with baking soda gives a better result than the self-raising variety when making cakes.
President Kaye Kilby described meeting the Governor of NSW, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, during Her Excellency's recent visit to Canowindra for afternoon tea.
The Governor is proud to be the Patron of CWA of NSW. Kaye was accompanied by Wendy Dick and Cheryl McAlister.
Cheryl spoke about the Central Western Group Council meeting in Orange.
CWA of NSW is supporting farmers on the Liverpool Plains who are opposing Coal-seam gas mining there and who are having a rally at Circular Quay on September 14.
Rowena Casey asked members to think about any tried and tested family recipes that are very simple to make and which could be made up into a booklet for sale.
This branch will be holding a Pop-up shop in a vacant shop in the main street on 7-9 September.
Visitors are welcome to attend meetings held on the second Wednesday of the month, phone Kaye Kilby on 0414805090.
