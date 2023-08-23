Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra Evening Branch CWA welcomes Tresillian family health nurse

By Sonja Groen
August 24 2023 - 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Branch Vice-President, Ann Apthorpe, introduced guest speaker, family health nurse, Eleanor Wills who spoke about Cowra's Tresillian Western Family Care Centre located at 2 Ina Drive to Cowra Evening Branch CWA members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.