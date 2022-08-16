Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Local Red Cross branches gather for Zone conference

BM
By Brendan McCool
August 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Cowra, Grenfell and Morongla branches of the Red Cross gathered for their Annual Conference.

After a hiatus of several years, the members of the Cowra Branch of the Red Cross have hosted their Annual Zone Conference.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.