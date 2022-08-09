Cowra mayor says "alleged past sins" should not impact mine application

Cowra mayor Bill West has told his fellow councillors "alleged past sins" of previous owners of the Broula Mine should not impact the decision making process when they consider a new application for the mine.
An application for modification to the Broula Magnetite and Limestone Mine, lodged by Australian Magnetite Mines Pty Ltd, was considered as a late item at council's general committee meeting on August 8.
Council unanimously voted to defer consideration of the application so that a site visit and further discussions could be held.
Moving a motion to defer the application Cr Sharon D'Elboux "noted there are four submissions objecting to this modification application".
"I think it would be fair to state that the landowners surrounding the mine's lack of trust has grown from the result of previous owners of the site," Cr D'Elboux said.
"But on the other hand we have the new proposed owner who has identified new opportunities to re-instate the mine and to conduct more sound environmental rehabilitation and sustainability," she said.
While supporting the motion to hold more discussions and a site visit Cowra mayor Bill West said Council needs to be cautious as "the matter has been around for a while, it has been dealt with previously".
"This DA should not be subject to the alleged sins of any previous owners at all," Cr West said.
"This is a DA based on what's in front of us.
"Some of the concerns have been addressed and foreshadowed to be addressed in the conditions of consent, we need to note that.
"I think some of the oppositions or concerns being raised are genuine and valid but I think, as with other DA's, some are little bit to be quite frank, rubbery and don't at all help the debate.
"To have an inspection is most certainly worthwhile but this development shouldn't be held in the light of being subject to any alleged sins of anybody in the past," Cr West said.
The modification before council seeks consent:
If approved Cr D'Elboux said a recommendation for the re-instatement of the Broula Mine Consultative committee is fundamental.
"This will be the beginning steps to re-establish healthy relationships and ongoing communication with all parties and hence I put forward that recommendation tonight," Cr D'Elboux said.
Approval for the mine was first granted to Somerset Mining Pty Ltd on June 26, 2007 and mining activities commenced in late September 2008.
The Mine was operating until mid-February 2010 when it was placed into care and maintenance.
On February 23, 2011, Abterra Australia Pty Limited purchased the Mine from Somerset Mining Pty Ltd and recommenced mining in April 2012.
However, mining operations ceased again by April 2014 with the Mine again placed into care and maintenance.
On August 22, 2018 Abterra Australia Pty Limited entered voluntary administration and no further operations have occurred to date.
Council will consider the modification application at its Ordinary meeting later this month.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
