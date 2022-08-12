Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Woman placed on Orders for assaults

August 12 2022 - 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman placed on Orders for assaults

A Cowra woman has plead guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Cowra Local Court on August 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.