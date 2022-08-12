Woman placed on Orders for assaults

A Cowra woman has plead guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Cowra Local Court on August 3.
Both offences were domestic violence related.
Rebecca Lee Parkes, 38, of Taragala Street, Cowra was convicted and sentenced to a 15 month community corrections order (CCO) for the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.
She was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order for the charge of common assault.
Parkes' solicitor said in court the offences occurred after an earlier incident.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 5pm on February 2, 2022 one of the victims returned to the house where Parkes was staying and tried to have a conversation with her about an incident which occurred earlier that day.
Police documents reveal Parkes started yelling, screaming and swearing at her first victim.
Police said the first victim kept trying to speak, however Parkes kept yelling, getting within two inches of the victim's face, before biting the first victim on the nose, drawing blood.
Police documents reveal a second victim confronted Parkes asking her why she bit the first victim.
Parkes, police said, began yelling before pushing the second victim in the left shoulder and then grabbing the second victim by the hair.
Police said the second victim then grabbed Parkes by the hair in self-defence.
Parkes and the second victim wrestled for a short period of time, with this victim being scratched on the chest and on the left thigh before the two were pulled apart by a third party.
Both victims left the house shortly after and reported the matter to police.
Parkes had called the police reporting she had been punched in the face by the second victim.
When asked by police, Parkes stated she thought her actions were proportionate as the first victim was in her face, even though the first victim was seated.
In relation to the second victim, Parkes said the victim attacked her and punched her in the head 10 times, pulled her hair and punched her in the face.
Parkes showed police a small red mark next to her eye and said her right cheek was sore due to the victim "smashing it in".
