Flooding possible from late today according to Bureau

A series of troughs and a cold front are causing vigorous winds across southeast NSW, as well as the potential for heavy rainfall during Thursday and into Friday before easing as the front will continues offshore.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 1.44pm on Thursday that this may cause minor to moderate flooding along the Castlereagh, Bell, Macquarie, Belubula, Bogan, Queanbeyan and Murrumbidgee Rivers, with Moderate to Major flooding possible along the Lachlan and Tumut Rivers from late Thursday.
Advertisement
Renewed flooding is possible along the Bogan and Lachlan Rivers where flood warnings are current.
According to weatherzone.com Cowra, at 2pm Thursday, had received 24mm.
Falls in other centres included:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.