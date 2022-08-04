Cowra Guardian
Flooding possible from late today according to Bureau

By Newsroom
Updated August 4 2022 - 4:29am, first published 3:56am
A series of troughs and a cold front are causing vigorous winds across southeast NSW, as well as the potential for heavy rainfall during Thursday and into Friday before easing as the front will continues offshore.

