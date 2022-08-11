Offender used phone to send menacing messages

A Cowra man charged with contravening an AVO and using a carriage service to send menacing messages by text was fined in the Local Court on August 3.
Geoffrey Wayne Merritt, 45, formerly of Bidwell and now of Cowra, was charged after sending a series of text messages to his victim.
Advertisement
Merritt plead guilty to both charges with an amended set of facts accepted.
"A large amount of the contact was cordial but he became agitated," magistrate Jillian Kiely said during sentencing.
He was convicted and fined $440 for contravening an AVO and $420 for using a carriage service to menace.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed he sent a series of messages to his victim between November 11 and November 15 last year.
Police obtained copies of the messages from the phone of his victim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.