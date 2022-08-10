Seven things you shouldn't miss this month

Through the Glimmering Night - Art Exhibit
July 29 to September 7
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work.
Black Tie Fundraiser
Saturday, August 13
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event Guest speaker Mick Colliss.
Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets
Sunday, August 14
The Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets will be making a return from 9am to 1pm on August 14.
National Science Week 2022
Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14
Orange Cowra Cabonne Science Hub have invited artists Todd Fuller and Angus Fisher to join them and guests for a hybrid program both at the CORRIDOR project and online. Over two weekends Todd and Angus will tutor botanical illustration and stop motion animation as part of a unique science collaboration. Birdlife Australia's Jayden Gunn will take participants on a field walk exploring habitat restoration for endangered species including habitat corridors, stepping stone cluster planting, protected remnant vegetation for birds, bats, insects, reptiles and mammals. Tickets are free and can be gotten online from www.eventbrite.com.au
Cowra Community Markets
Saturday, August 20
Cowra Community Markets are back again next weekend, August 20, at Sid Kallas Oval on the Young Road, from 8am-12noon. As usual, you will be able to find locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables, an abundance of gift ideas and homewares, plants and garden art, collectables and bric a brac, homemade jams and preserves, and so much more.
The Palms Twilight Markets
Friday, August 19
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 Miles of Canowindra, held on the 3rd Friday of each month, weather permitting, on the grassy slopes of "The Palms", a vacant lot in the middle of Canowindra.
Bushwalk
Sunday, August 21
Yass River walk and surrounds. 6km, easy grade; steeper section later at Hattons Corner. Terry (0415.253.129).
