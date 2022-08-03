Cowra Guardian
Logistics spectacle as 300 wind farm oversize loads to pass through Cowra

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
August 3 2022 - 2:00am
A wind farm blade being transported. Blades and other components for the proposed Flyers Creek wind farm will pass through Cowra.

Kendal Street will be part of a major logistics exercise starting in October to transport wind farm components that are longer than a football field from Port Kembla to the Flyers Creek Wind Farm at Blayney.

