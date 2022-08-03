Logistics spectacle as 300 wind farm oversize loads to pass through Cowra

Kendal Street will be part of a major logistics exercise starting in October to transport wind farm components that are longer than a football field from Port Kembla to the Flyers Creek Wind Farm at Blayney.
More than 300 oversized loads of components for the proposed development are expected to make their way from port up the Hume Highway, onto the Lachlan Valley Way through Boorowa, turning onto the Mid-western Highway at Cowra before the final leg of the journey to Blayney.
The turbines at Flyers Creek will have a maximum of a 91 metre hub and each blade will be 68.5 metres.
By comparison the turbines at the Carcoar wind farm have a 45 metre hub and a 47 metre rotor diameter.
This takes the average height of the Flyers Creek turbines to 160 metres from the ground to the tip of a blade.
As a visual comparison the distance from the top of the Sydney Harbour bridge to the water level is 134 metres.
The magnitude of the whole road transport delivery operation is such, that planning has been underway between the contractors, Transport for NSW and Councils including Cowra, for around a year. Subsequently a detailed Transport Management Plan has been developed by ARES Group on behalf of the Flyers Creek developers, Iberdrola Australia.
In the report 10 pinch points are identified including the second last turn along the road network at the intersection of the Lachlan Valley Way and Mid Western Highway in Cowra.
To make this turn two street lights have been identified for removal to allow the blades to make a right hand turn onto the Mid Western Highway.
This is required to avoid the blade tips colliding with trees on the opposite side of the road.
The report states, "Depending on transport configuration, hardstand may also be required on the inside corner."
Due to the size of the loads Police and pilot vehicles will move ahead of the load and stop oncoming traffic whilst at the rear police and pilot vehicles will drop back to inform following traffic there may be a slight delay while the intersection is cleared.
According to the report minor works such as tree trimming and modification will be required along Kendal Street.
The impact of the operation on neighbouring Boorowa is much more significant with loads going straight through town and modifications to median strips, roundabout, flag poles, road signs and some tree trimming being identified.
Again police and pilot vehicles will be in place for traffic control and to warn motorists of the oversized loads.
All loads will be transported using prime movers, extendable widening low loaders, steerable jinkers, modular platforms and blade trailers.
Boorowa Business Chamber will be calling a meeting with the NSW Minister for Local Government, Wendy Tuckerman, the Minister for Transport, David Elliot, and Hilltops Council, to get clarity on the proposed modifications to Boorowa's main street.
Chamber President, Angus Mitchell said, "locals are unhappy with the whispers in relation to proposed structural alterations to the main street and they might be very unhappy when they get the full story."
"We need to have a meeting with relevant parties so we have a clear understanding of the proposed works, timeframes and possible disruption to the heart of our town, where $2m was spent not that long ago on a street upgrade which has made Boorowa a real jewel in the Hilltops."
The Flyers Creek Wind Farm has been approved for construction with 38 wind turbine generators (WTGs) and associated ancillary equipment.
The Port of Newcastle was considered as an alternative to component import into Port Kembla, but the report stated, "that route to site faces far more obstructions and upgrades to facilitate cargo of this dimension."
The Flyers Creek components will be making their way up the Hume Highway during the same timeframe for delivery of components to the Rye Park Wind Farm. ARES Group are coordinating in the delivery plan for both and allowing a one hour buffer between loads.
Cowra Shire Council, General Manager, Mr Paul Devery, confirmed: "Council's team have been working with TfNSW Route Assessment staff to minimise and manage any impacts on highway traffic to and through Cowra.
"This includes some physical work to ensure the proposed long loads can make turns at the intersection of Lachlan Valley Way and Grenfell Road and some planning work to ensure the loads are through Council by 6:30am," Mr Devery said.
Hilltops Council General Manager, Mr Anthony O'Reilly said: "Flyers Creek Windfarm was approved by the State as a Major Project in 2014. The proposal will be constructed near Blayney with the turbines being transported from Victoria and Queensland.
"Subsequent modifications were made with the State government as late as 2021.
"In relation to transport routes, a modification undertaken in 2018 to increase the size of the turbines included a revised traffic report.
"All the material and dates are available on the Department website at: https://pp.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/flyers-creek-wind-farm
"Contractors have been in contact with Hilltops Council requesting all relevant information to assist them in doing detailed designs for transporting the turbines through Boorowa, along Marsden Street. Please note that Marsden Street is a State Road and any discussion regarding use of this road should be put to Transport for NSW." He said.
