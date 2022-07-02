Family and community were important to Bruce Shean

Bruce Kenneth Shean passed away on June 9, 2022.
Born in Wagga Wagga NSW on May 13, 1935, Bruce was the only child of Bert and Mary Shean.
He went to primary school in Rylstone and Warren before going to Knox Grammar in Sydney as a boarder both in primary and high school and was a valuable member of the swim and rugby union teams.
He maintained a love of Knox throughout his life attending many Class of 51 reunions and eagerly awaiting delivery of the school magazine.
His first job was in Young, where his Dad was headmaster of Young Public School.
When his parents Bert and Mary transferred to schools in Broken Hill Bruce went for a holiday, liked it so much he stayed working for an accountant and studying at the TAFE to get his Accountancy qualifications, later going on to teach evening classes there.
He married Jeannette Horder in 1960 and their three children, Elizabeth, Patricia and Penelope were born there.
Throughout his life family and community service were important to Bruce.
He was involved in Highland dancing with his daughters, sang in the Broken Hill Philharmonic Choir, played piano in clubs, flew small planes, was a committed Freemason, beginning in Broken Hill with his father, being recognised recently in Cowra for 60 years service,
Bruce progressed to a senior position at The Broken Hill Water Board but to give their daughters easier education opportunities he successfully applied for a position with Snowy Mountains Hydro-electric Authority in Cooma, moving there in the late 1970s.
In Cooma he continued his community service as a member of Rotary holding several board positions, was a board member of Cooma-Monaro Credit Union, and was involved with the Uniting Church.
Bruce took a voluntary redundancy package in the mid 80s and moved to Canberra with Beverley Rolfe where he took up a job with The Catholic Education Office in Manuka.
He continued his involvement with Freemasonry, travelling to Cooma regularly, continued in Rotary serving as President of Canberra South Club in 1996, and volunteered as a deck hand on the paddle steamer the SS Enterprise.
He bought a house in Cowra and weekends were spent renovating.
On retiring he moved to Cowra with Beverley and not willing to stop working took part time jobs with Bennett & Keogh in Canowindra and Meals on Wheels in Cowra.
As his health deteriorated around 2015 he stopped working.
With failing mobility and a diagnosis of dementia he was no longer able to do the things he loved.
His passing at Cowra hospital on June 9, 2022 was honoured by family and friends at a funeral service in Cowra on June 20, 2022.
In his leisure hours over the years he loved swimming, rugby union, playing piano and organ, travelling, flying, collecting stamps, working on large tapestries, collecting art works, reading, crosswords and jigsaws.
Bruce loved getting visits from his daughters and their families and he helped Bev look after her son's children, enjoying visits during school holidays.
He was much loved by all his children, grandchildren and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
