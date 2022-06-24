Cowra Guardian

Offender has "terrible, terrible" driving record

June 24 2022 - 1:39am
A 44-year-old Cowra man plead guilty to a novice driver drink drink offence when he appeared before Cowra Local Court on June 8, 2022.

