Offender has "terrible, terrible" driving record

A 44-year-old Cowra man plead guilty to a novice driver drink drink offence when he appeared before Cowra Local Court on June 8, 2022.
Ronald Arthur Williams of Fitzroy Avenue was charged with the offence about 3.35pm on May 15 this year.
"He wouldn't have driven if he didn't think he was okay," Williams' solicitor told the court.
"He's been to prison for drink driving, so he wouldn't have driven," she said.
Disqualifying Williams for three months magistrate Jillian Kiely noted "he has a terrible, terrible driving record".
She told the court he had five drink driving offences on his record but noted the low reading recorded for his latest offence.
According to police documents, about 3.35pm on May 15 Williams was stopped by police in Wollowra Street and produced a Provisional driver's licence when asked for his licence.
He returned a positive roadside breath test and later at the Cowra Police Station returned a breath analysis reading of 0.010.
Police documents reveal Williams told them he had consumed three 750ml bottles of beer between 10am and 1pm that day.
