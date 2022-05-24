Bold new era for NSW Dairy Farmers

news, local-news,

The state's dairy farmers now have a dedicated advocate who will work to ensure a strong voice in state and national policy decisions. NSW Farmers Dairy Committee Chair, Cowra's Colin Thompson said dairy advocacy would be more powerful under new Dairy Manager, Daniel Brear. With extensive experience working with farmers at a grassroots level, Mr. Brear said he was excited to take up the new opportunity "Like most families we love our milk, and I'm keen to play my part in making sure we've got a strong dairy industry for years to come," Mr Brear said. "Our dairy farmers have done it tough in recent years and while things are turning around, they are going to need support to build a stronger future. "I'm looking forward to taking concerns from farmers directly to the decision makers, marrying up the needs of farmers with the advocacy capability of NSW Farmers. "In recent years farmers had exited the industry due to a number of issues that Mr Brear was keen to tackle. "By addressing some of the key challenges the dairy industry faces, we hope to see young farmers looking to dairy as an opportunity to get into agriculture," Mr Brear said. "The committee is focused on addressing issues such as retail pricing, labour, and housing, as well as being involved in the implementation of the Dairy Action Plan. "We need to make sure our children and their children can enjoy Australian milk, cheese, ice cream and yoghurt into the future." Mr Thompson said the NSW Farmers Dairy Committee had secured the support of the NSW Farmers board in pursuing an opportunity to build a strong dairy advocacy presence in NSW. "With the NSW Government rolling back the role of Dairy Advocate Ian Zandstra, NSW Farmers is standing up to fill this gap and ensure that dairy remains a focus," Mr Thompson said. "We are reforming our approach to deliver specialised policy advice, advocacy, and projects on topics that matter to farmers. "Our clear focus moving forward is to improve the sustainability and profitability of our industry, and I'm glad to have Daniel on board."

Bold new era for NSW Dairy Farmers