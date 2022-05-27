news, local-news,

An unaccompanied learner driver has been disqualified from driving after being charged with a high range drink driving offence. Ryan Trevor Sheehan, 17, of William Street, Molong plead guilty to the drink driving offence and an offence of driving as a learner unaccompanied when he appeared in Cowra Local Court n May 18. Sheehan was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for six months in addition to having to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for 23 months for the high range drink driving offence. Magistrate Jillian Kiely fined him a further $440 and disqualified him for three months for driving unaccompanied as a learner. Sheehan's solicitor told the court his client had lost an apprenticeship after being charged but had since found work as a roofing contractor. The solicitor added that Sheehan was actually eligible for his Provisional licence at the time of the offences but had been unable to book a test due to COVID-19. Convicting Sheehan, Ms Kiely said his offending was aggravated by the fact he was driving with other people in his vehicle. "He was in a holiday park which increased the dangerousness of his driving," Ms Kiely said. Police documents claim Sheehan was stopped at Wyangala Waters Holiday Park about 7.15pm n December 31, 2021. He told police he had been drinking for New Years Eve celebrations and was the most sober person in the vehicle. A roadside breath test returned a positive reading with a later breath analysis at Cowra Police Station returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.160.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/9c93b6de-9c6b-49f5-9d4c-08fcaa2b140f.jpg/r1_0_440_248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Learner driver off the road for drink driving