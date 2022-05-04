Courtney joins the Magpies 100 game club

sport, local-sport,

She's not sure exactly who her debut match was against but Cowra League Tag's Courtney Booth remembers she was hooked from the start. Courtney made her debut for the Magpies in 2012 and will run out for her 100th game when the League Tag side meets Bathurst St Pat's this weekend. And there's no doubt it's a match she'd love to see the Magpies finish on top in. "I'm pretty sure my first match was against Blackheath when they were in our comp, they weren't in it for long," Courtney said ahead of this weekend's St Pat's match. "I scored a couple of tries and just loved it from then on." She debuted for the Magpies on the wing before moving to fullback in that first season. "I'd prefer to still play fullback but I'm not fit enough," she joked. Like team mate Stacey Ashe, who celebrated her 100th game with the Magpies last weekend, Courtney came to League Tag via soccer. "I was playing soccer and just followed some of my friends over (to the Magpies)," she said. "I did quite a few seasons playing League Tag and soccer, I loved it. Back then I didn't take it as serious as I did soccer." At the time she was playing soccer in Young as well as with Western NSW Mariners. "Stacey Ashe," Courtney had no hesitation in replying when asked who was the best she had played with. Also coming in for special mention were Chelsea Apps and Casey Brien. "There have been so many good girls come and go," she said. The Magpies are planning to mark Courtney Booth and Stacey Ashe's 100th games when the League Tag side is next at Sid Kallas Oval against Orange CYMS on May 28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/63da364d-4f42-4834-a74e-9076ba7c5a4c.jpg/r1_0_1789_1010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg