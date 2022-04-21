Ability Network discusses plans with member for Riverina

news, local-news,

Cowra's Ability Network, formerly Cowra Special Needs, met with member for Riverina Michael McCormack this week to discuss plans for its Ability Farm, activity centre and men's shed. Ability Farm is set to include vegetable gardens, farm animals, sporting facilities, an outdoor cafe, indoor spaces for day programs with a focus on creative endeavours and activities, a gym space and an indoor pool for hydrotherapy. "The design of the new activity centre and men's shed are now being finalised," Ability Network Chief Executive Officer Janis Redford said. The Ability Network plans to construct a purpose built community hub on a five acre site in Lyall St, to be enjoyed by people with a disability, the elderly and the Cowra community. "It is hoped that the development application for the new Centre will go to Council in the next few months, with construction to shortly follow," Ms Redford said. "The clients and staff of Ability Network are very excited about the opportunity to work from the new purpose built facility which will be one of a kind in Cowra."

