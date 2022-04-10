Magpies start with a win

sport, local-sport,

Down 10-0 inside 15 minutes in the first half of their opening Peter McDonald Cup match against Lithgow Workies at Sid Kallas Oval on Saturday Cowra's hopes of starting the 2022 season with a win looking to be going downhill fast. Despite the early worries the Magpies fought their way back into the game, running away with it in the second half to record what looked, at least on paper, a comfortable 32-14 win after trailing 10-8 at half time. Cowra's fightback started with a first half double to centre Manu Katoa, a player coach Jack Nobes said "just fell into our lap" after moving to Cowra for work. "It doesn't matter how it comes in the end, being round one it can often be a bit clunky to start," Nobes said of the win. Both clubs are in a rebuilding phase with neither fielding first grade sides in the 2021 season. "A lot of things we were working on, completing sets, building pressure, we did the exact opposite at the start," Nobes said. "It was real frustrating, nothing was coming off at the start, players were getting frustrated way too early, pushing the pass when they didn't need to. "The game opened up a bit earlier than we thought and players got a bit excited." Workies took advantage posting the first points and racing out to a 10-0 lead before the Magpies responded with Katoa's double. The half time break gave Nobes and Jack Buchanan the chance to settle the side and they responded appropriately with Buchanan crossing for a four pointer converted by Thomas Rose. Warren Williams was next to score with Rose again adding the extras for Cowra to extend their lead to 20-10 with 25 minutes to go. Further points followed after a great kick chase by the Magpies forced an error giving an attacking opportunity for the ever present Warren Williams to get his double. Rose again added the extras for Cowra to lead 26-14 before Brendan Tidswell crossed after a kick through the line to score. The conversion gave the Magpies the win 32-14. "We came out and did everything we spoke about in the sheds," Nobes said. The Magpies have the week off before taking on Bathurst Panthers a match Nobes believes will give the Magpies a better gauge of where they are at this season. "They'll be a good test, they're always up there," he said. Cowra also won the under 18s (22-4) and League Tag (26-0) matches. Round one results MUDGEE DRAGONS 34 (Jake Gale, Jared Robinson, Chad Chandler, Jake Durrant, Lee Hicks, Nathan Orr tries; Lee Hicks 5 goals) defeated MACQUARIE RAIDERS 26 (Corey Cox, Filisione Pauta, Joshua Nixon, Clayton Daley, Eric Fernando; 3 goals.) ST PAT'S 30 (Blake Fitzpatrick, Luke Single, Caleb Wardman, Hayden Bolman, Hayden Bolam 5 goals) defeated PARKES 20 ( Jacob Smede 3, Will Wardle; Chad Porter 2 goals). ORANGE CYMS 24 (Daniel Mortimer, Lachlan Munro, Jordan Clark, Josefa Lasagavibau tries; Patrick Williams 4 goals) defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 22 (Viliame Kanatabua Latenacolo 2, Jak Jeffrey, Clinton Edwards, Aidan Bermingham tries; Farren Lamb goal). BATHURST PANTHERS 32 (Des Doolan 2, Noah Griffiths, Josh Rivett, Claude Gordon, Keelan Bresac tries; Rivett 4 goals) defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 12 (Justin Toomey-White, Kenneth Everson tries; Mason Williams 2 goals). COWRA MAGPIES 32 (Warren Williams 2, Manu Katoa 2, Brendan Tidswell, unknown tries; Thomas Rose 4 goals) defeated LITHGOW WORKIES 14 (Greg Alderson, Isaac Thompson, unknown tries; Cooper Egan goal). ORANGE HAWKS 24 (Alex Prout, Jesse Buchan, Christopher Anderson, Nathan Potts tries; 4 goals) defeated DUBBO CYMS 22 (Ali Beale 2, James Stanley, Peter Karydis tries; Brad Pickering 3 goals).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/c36b2059-c369-4f11-bf20-f2f4b3412e50.JPG/r2018_1267_3647_2187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg