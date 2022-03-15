Civic Centre to launch coffee concert series

news, local-news,

Cowra Civic Centre will launch a new monthly Coffee Concert series on Friday, March 25 as a special event of Seniors Week 2022. The series will occur on a weekday each month, with coffee and scones served before a 90-minute concert of top-quality music all for an affordable price. Cowra Civic Centre Manager, Jonathan Llewellyn, is the programmer of the series and recognises that music is one of the most accessible art forms of the performing arts. "By offering a monthly concert the huge diversity of musical genres and styles will be showcased over time," he said. "Our hope is that audiences will enjoy the social aspects of the series but also try different types of music each month - some they know and others they may not. It's about exploring and developing new tastes." The launch event will be the first concert, Landscapes & Kitchen Tables, a performance with Central West performers, Nerida Cuddy and Genni Kane. Other concerts from the series will also be announced on the day. Landscapes & Kitchen Tables is a musical celebration of home, of the vast landscape that surrounds us, of our lives and the moments shared around the kitchen table. Nerida Cuddy's stories-in-song are a well-balanced mix of bittersweet tales of life with tasty lashings of humour, generous and fun. Detailed guitar accompany her warm and passionate voice. She has been described as "a Central West Mary Black"; a "prolific songwriter", and "a composer and musician with not only an ear for music, but a social conscience and a sense of humour" - ABC Central West. Nerida will perform original songs including those from her 2021 album Woven. Genni Kane's happy place is her kitchen table - welcoming family and friends to the heart of her home. It's the place to share food, wine and great coffee; to laugh and cry and play music and tell stories. And it's the place she writes most of her music. Genni will perform songs from her new album Songs from the Kitchen Table, a collection of originals about life, loss, chickens...all the good things! Performing with Genni are Jon Wilby (guitar, mandolin and vocals) and Christian Prusiak (bass and vocals). Both a hit at many folk music festivals, we invite you to join Nerida and Genni as they traverse the landscape and welcome you for a cuppa round the kitchen table

Civic Centre to launch coffee concert series