Meet some of the Mid Lachlan Landcare community

There is heaps going on with the Mid Lachlan Landcare group. Local co-ordinator Tracee Burke sums up what the group has been doing and what is coming up. *** Funding Available *** Box Gum Grassy Woodland Habitat on Farm If you have some remnant patches of woodland/trees on your farm and are interested in taking action to protect or enhance them you can find out how to get involved here Possible Community biodegradable tree guard purchase We ordered these last year under a community purchase and there were requests to do this again. If you are interested in purchasing please send me an email with how many you would like. If we have enough interest to be able to purchase at a discount we will do it. The details of the guards are here and last year 1 guard plus 2 bamboo stakes worked out at $2.43. I have heard good reports from those who used them last year. ***Funding Available*** Saving our Superb Parrot Don't forget Expressions of Interest are due in by 11th March. All the details can be found here Glossy Black Cockatoo's It's exciting to know our Allocasuarina diminuta plants growing at the Weddin Community Native Nursery are almost ready for planting out on the project properties. We have also heard about an awesome initiative coming up on Saturday the 26th March if you are interested in taking part in the Great Glossy Black Cockatoo count. Registrations must be completed by the 16th March. The details are here and I've signed up to take part. It would be fantastic to have others in the Mid Lachlan Landcare community taking part as well. There is also a great new field guide just released for Glossies and you can access it here New Project - Building connections for Biodiversity in the Central Tablelands This is a new regional project across the entire Central Tablelands. There will be events held throughout the year and you can get involved as a citizen scientist to help us get a better picture of the plants, animals, insects, fungi etc. across the region. Now I don't want to be competitive :-) but let's show the rest of the region what we have in Cowra and our surrounding towns. You can find out all about the project here The first event will be held in Perthville on the 11th April. Flyer here. Other Interesting things Meet some of our Mid Lachlan Landcare community - We have started a collection of stories/case studies of our community and are hoping to build on this over the next year or so. You can access the stories here Rakali, a sad local story - Did you know about the dangers of the Opera house style yabbie traps? On the weekend one of our members discovered and uncovered a trap whilst on a walk along a local creek. You can check out her story here 2022 Fungi events for Mycology May - We have some great events coming up in May to build on the knowledge we have been gaining around Fungi. I am putting the call out for a couple of volunteers who would be available on either the 18th or 19th May and then on Saturday the 21st May to help us with surveying Fungi in Box Gum Woodlands around Cowra. We would really like a couple of people who have already undertaken one of the online, or in person workshops, with Alison Pouliot in the last couple of years. Please let me know if you are interested by the 18th March. Beneficial Insects Webinar - If you missed this webinar put on by Central Tablelands LLS a couple of weeks ago you can now access the recording here. Upcoming Events Soil Pit Workshop - Cumnock - 16th March - this event is being put on by Little River Landcare - flyer here and booking details here NSW Landcare and Local Land Services Conference - Online - 17th March from 9am to 5pm - $100pp - Rethink, Renew, Recharge - details here Tropical Grass Walk - Cowra - 23rd March from 10 to 11.30am - This event is being put on by Central Tablelands LLS. You can access all the details here Managing Multi-Species crops and grazing on Mixed Farms - Grenfell - 30th March from 9.30am to 3pm - this event is being put on by Weddin Landcare and RCS Australia. You can view the flyer here Managing land for biodiversity - Perthville - 11th April - This is being put on by Central Tablelands Landcare. Flyer here. Conservation in Action Conference - Orange - 2nd to 4th May - early bird registrations close on the 25th March. Looks like a great conference if you have a couple of spare days. Details here Soil Health Workshop - Woodstock - Day One 26th May - This event is being put on by Central Tablelands LLS and you can find out further information here

