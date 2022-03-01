Postie Dash will be winding through the central west

news, local-news,

The Variety Postie Bike Dash is on its way. Leaving Mudgee on Sunday, March 6 the Dash will take a loop through the back roads of the central and south west before arriving back in Mudgee on March 11 on an 1400km journey that will see participants overnighting in Parkes, Yass, Tumut, Goulburn and Bathurst. Along the way riders, as the fundraise for children's charity Variety, will visit schools as they pass through Cumnock, Koorawatha, Boorowa and Black Springs. A six-day charity ride participants on Postie bikes will go off the beaten track, travelling through the bush and countryside, stopping in at rural towns and schools for meals and entertainment along the way. Included among the scheduled stops are Cumnock, Koorawatha, Boorowa and Black Springs. Stopping overnight in Parkes the riders will enjoy dinner at the Coachmans Hotel and if time permits, check out the CSIRO Radio Telescope aka The Dish. On day two of their ride they will head south through Eugowra and on to Koorawatha where the school's student's and their P&C will host our lunch before making their way for an overnight stay in Yass. Day 3 will see the riders head south west, via some spectacular roads through the Brindabella Ranges and on to the Snowy Mountains town of Tumut. Lunch on Day 4 will be at Boorowa Hotel before riders continue on their way to Goulburn. Days 5 and 6 will be spent at Black Springs and Bathurst before the riders return to Mudgee for a presentation night. When they will ride to Koorawatha: on Day 2 of their journey, they will be dropping by the Koorawatha Hall on Monday, 7th March at approximately lunch time -so they will be ravenous for tasty and nutritious delights!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/a0e44b74-fbca-4749-b96e-b8ca775801dc.jpg/r0_28_975_579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg