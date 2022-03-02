Busy start to the year for Cowra CWA

news, local-news,

The Cowra CWA branch met in December 2021 at the Cowra Cowling Club for our monthly meeting and for our half-yearly lunch, under usual COVID-19 restrictions and had a happy time together. In January 2022 mambers met at the home of Margaret Hennessy to select the winner of the Cowra CWA Medical Education Grant. Unfortunately both applicants were from outside the CWA South West Group area (within the Cowra, Morongla, Boorowa, Harden, Young, Grenfell area) and did not provide the information required in the application form so no award was made. The award if for local people and to encourage their return to work in our area. Our February meeting had a visit from Chad White, Headspace co-ordinator, who spoke of the new facility being prepared under the library, to be opened on Tuesday, March 15 and with a request for our Branch to assist with catering. The Branch has also received other catering requests for March 2 and March 9, so we are glad the COVID-19 restrictions are lifting a bit to allow us to assist our local area and fundraise again. Members are also getting ready for the South West Group Handicraft and Land Cooking Day at Morongla on March 12. Our next branch meeting is set for Thursday, March 17 at the Ngulaway Room. Any queries could go to President Norma Power on 6342 1870 or Secretary Margie Clark on 6342 1962. READ MORE: Postie Dash will winding through the central west Local shearer is inducted into Hall of Fame Japanese Ambassador 'honoured' to receive Cowra Peace Award

