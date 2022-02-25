Japanese Ambassador 'honoured' to receive Cowra Peace Award

news, local-news,

As the conflict in Ukraine began, a small but significant Rotary dinner was being held in Cowra to celebrate the effort all people should be making to promote peace in the world. The dinner was an opportunity for Japanese Ambassador Shingo Yamagami to belatedly receive the 2021 Cowra Rotary Peace Award, which he had been unable to accept last year due to COVID travel restrictions. In accepting the award, His Excellency Mr Yamagami said he was both honoured and humbled. "It is rare for diplomats to be recognised for the work we do, so to be awarded while still alive means I must have done something right," he joked. "We sometimes cop criticism from the public and media which is sadly part of our job, however one of a diplomat's most important jobs is to promote a peaceful solution for the countries involved while protecting the benefits of your own country and reach an agreeable outcome. "When negotiations break down and all diplomatic efforts are exhausted an armed conflict can occur as we are now witnessing with the situation in Ukraine. "Sadly in human history many wars have happened and human tragedies have occurred. "It is hard to imagine in this beautiful place called Cowra a POW camp once stood where many Japanese and Australians lost their precious lives following the break out." His Excellency noted that one of his predecessors, Hatakenaka Atsushi, described Cowra as "the spiritual home of Japan/Australia relations". "I am blow away by the serenity and beauty of this part of Australia and in this tranquil, quiet Aussie town where many souls rest peacefully," he said. "While I don't have the special ability to communicate with these souls, I am sure they are very very grateful to the people of Cowra for their prayers and preservation of the Japanese War Cemetery. "As a Japanese [person] I am forever grateful for your kindness and I have the deepest respect for the people of Cowra." He said the relationship built between Australia and Japan would continue to grow and develop into the future. "Cowra has and will continue to form the very foundation of our two countries friendship," he said. "The Rotary Club of Cowra Peace Award has been awarded to outstanding individuals and I am very humbled to be included in such a wonderful cohort. "As the Japanese Ambassador I will continue in different ways, however I renew my vow to keep working hard to advance the relationship between Japan and Cowra and indeed Japan and Australia." The Ambassador wasn't the only guest recognised during the evening with his wife, Kaoru Yamagami, being presented with some hand crafted pottery by local artist Sheree McKay as a gift from the Rotary Club. Cowra Mayor, Councillor Bill West, congratulated the Ambassador on being recognised with the award. "Thank you for being such a wonderful friend of Cowra," he said. "Sincerely, in such a short time you have been such a wonderful friend and ally of Cowra. "I am privy in some way to the work you are doing around the relationship between Cowra and Japan but also Australia and Japan. "Ambassador congratulations, thank you for being part of our community, you are most welcome." New drought-predicting technology for Hovell's Creek farmers A new symbol of peace for Cowra's Europa Park Adam Brand to light up stage at Cowra Show Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/fbf38925-4c69-4f72-8b15-9d05f5f16592.JPG/r859_720_3537_2233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg