Adam Brand to light up stage at Cowra Show

news, local-news,

There's no beating around the bush when it comes to this year's headline entertainment act for the Cowra Show - Australian country music star Adam Brand. Secretary of the Cowra Show Society, Graham Eddy, said it was a fantastic opportunity for Cowra to have Mr Brand feature on the show's line-up. "This (the negotiations) have been happening since around mid-2021," he said. "We've worked with a number of agencies to find performers the community would enjoy and we know Adam is very popular. "Our thoughts about adding the concert were, mum and dad can come for the concert, while the kids are enjoying the show or vise versa." He said Mr Brand's concert would be held in addition to the regular show offerings. "The way it will work is you will pay your gate and then the Adam Brand concert will be an add-on," he said. "So you will get your gate ticket, which will give you a pass to everything else that is happening and then you will also have to buy a concert ticket. "Tickets (for the concert) will be around $50, which is very good value given his regular concerts can cost around $80 to $90. "All ticket sales will be through Ticketek and they will go on sale late March." Mr Eddy said there was space for around 5000 people to attend the concert and still plenty on offer for those just wanting a fun evening out. "Friday night will be very country, not only will we have Adam, but we'll have Rooftop Express over in the camp draft area," he said. "We're still organising the concert schedule but we are think around 8.30pm to 9pm for that. "We are also looking at new events and activities, but we will still have our regular sections, we will have the lawn mower races, the demolition derby and the like. "We'd also like to utilise the stage as much as possible, to get as many people across it. "We're hoping to have live bands or local organistions use it throughout the rest of the show period."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/97e4c89e-e16e-405a-b54b-9021a9a7cc94.jpg/r536_0_4717_2362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg