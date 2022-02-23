news, local-news,

On Wednesday, March 2, Cowra RDA will be starting their 2022 program with Holman Place students already chomping at the bit to get back on the horses. The first day back will be an orientation day for students and volunteers. The students will be measured up for boots and hats and can check out their ponies. Volunteers will get back into the swing of things by grooming the horses and working out which job suits them the best. There will be two coaches and two trainee coaches working on five or six lessons throughout the day with four or six horses working in each lesson. Volunteers can help at any time over the course of the day. Any help is appreciated and new volunteers will have a "buddy" to show them the ropes. Some of the duties will be grooming, walking a student to the mounting box, leading a horse, walking beside the rider and helping pack up at the end of the day. RDA is looking forward to seeing everyone begin another successful year. Any questions please ring Dave on 0402 482 411 or Jenny on 0428 436 237.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/bc98da92-d59f-4e0a-bfcc-039df59c1954.jpg/r5_0_4012_2264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra RDA seeking volunteers for 2022