Five rookies selected in Western Women's Rugby League squad

Western Womens Rugby League will showcase five rookies among the squad of 20 which takes on Monaro in Parkes on Sunday. Debuting for the Western side are Jess Pearson (19), Hannah Carroll (19), Bec Prestwidge (19), Hayley Andrews (19) and Amy Ryan. "Its exciting, players that age bring unbridled enthusiasm to our sessions and overall squad," Western coach Andrew Pull said. "They don't get pressured in big games, they have no fear of the result, they just love playing and they just play footy. "That's what we want, be positive, use your skills and play the game," he said. Woodbridge Cup players Alicia Earsman (Canowindra), Molly Hoswell (Molong) and Libby Peschka (Molong) are among the squad of 20 while two other Woodbridge players Taylor Frost and Emily Banks, both of Binalong, will be playing for Monaro. Sunday's match will take place at Jock Colley Field in Parkes from 2.40pm. Pull said the only player in doubt ahead of the match at this stage is Lala Lautaimi with a final decision on her fitness to be made on Thursday night. Her possible replacements are Molong's Libby Peschka, Maddie Masman of Baradine and Manildra's Shae Annis Brown. Pull described Peschka as a 17 year old star of the future, 19-year-old Masman as possibly the best tackler in western region and Annis Brown as a brutal defensive player in career best form. Western squad 1. Molly Hoswell (Woodbridge) Molong. 2. Jess Pearson (Vipers). Molong plays in Orange. 3. Harriet Messner (Castlereagh Cougars) Lightning Ridge. 4. Tori Canham (Castlereagh Cougars) Coonamble. 5. Demi Chapman (Panorama Platypi) Bathurst. 6. Alicia Earsman (Woodbridge) Canowindra. 7. Rebecca Ford (Vipers Orange. 8. Hannah Carroll (Castlereagh Cougars) Cobar. 9. Kiara Sullivan (Vipers) Orange plays tag Cargo. 10. Channy Burgess (Castlereagh Cougars) Coolah. 11. Jacky Lyden (Vipers) Orange. 12. Zarlia Griffiths (Panorama Platypi) Bathurst Panthers. 13. Hayley Andrews (Castlereagh Cougars) Coonabarabran 14. Amy Ryan (Castlereagh Cougars) Mudgee. 15. Emily Caton (Goannas) Dubbo. 16. Rebecca Prestwidge (Vipers) Orange. 17. La La Lautaimi (Castlereagh Cougars) Mudgee 18. Libby Peschka (Woodbridge) Molong. 19. Maddie Masman (Castlereagh Cougars) Baradine. 20. Shae Annis Brown (Woodbridge WRL).

