Connor and Nelson combine for A Grade Pairs victory

sport, local-sport,

Congratulations to Ian Nelson and Neville Connor on winning the A Grade Pairs on Saturday defeating Peter Lesueur and Mark Hubber 31-9 in the final. Also on Saturday, the first round of the B Grade was played with Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur, David Antaw/Tom Peadon, Jim McNaught/John Bischof, Norm Egan/Bill Hayes and Nick Wass/Mick Beath all registering wins. Round 1 results: Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur def Tom Clark/John Davis (Wed) 24-16 David Antaw/Tom Peadon def Dennis Sargent/Chris Pearce 23-18 Jim McNaught/John Bischof def Russel Simpson/Harry Moriarty 21-17 Norm Egan/Bill Hayes def Robbie Byrne/John Pickard 24-13 Nick Wass/Mick Beath def David McLoughlin/David Bohanna 35-14 This week's Round 2 matches: Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur v David Antaw/Tom Peadon Jim McNaught/John Bischof v Norm Egan/Bill Hayes Nick Wass/Mick Beath v Trevor Ellis/Trevor Pullen Alan Messiter/Ken Wilson v Ray Harper/Peter Browne Round 2 President's Cup results: Dingoes def Wombats 3-0 (13-2, 4-2) Crocs def Eagles 2-1 (4-7, 12-1, 1-0) Galahs def Devils 2.5-0.5 (8-0, 5-5) Points table after two rounds: Crocs 4.5 (+12) Dingoes 4 (+5) Galahs 3.5 (0) Eagles 3 (-1) Wombats 2 (-5) Devils 1 (-11) This Sunday's Round 3 matches are Galahs v Eagles, Wombats v Devils and Dingoes v Crocs. READ MORE: Alan Luff was top of the leader board at Cowra Veterans on Thursday Cowra Squash Club members get double dose of Commonwealth Games experience Cowra and District Trail Riders kick off 2022 with a bang Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/1066b414-6a13-4d86-ac3f-935f028e5d88.jpg/r0_94_2048_1251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg