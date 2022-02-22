Connor and Nelson combine for A Grade Pairs victory
Congratulations to Ian Nelson and Neville Connor on winning the A Grade Pairs on Saturday defeating Peter Lesueur and Mark Hubber 31-9 in the final.
Also on Saturday, the first round of the B Grade was played with Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur, David Antaw/Tom Peadon, Jim McNaught/John Bischof, Norm Egan/Bill Hayes and Nick Wass/Mick Beath all registering wins.
Round 1 results:
Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur def Tom Clark/John Davis (Wed) 24-16
David Antaw/Tom Peadon def Dennis Sargent/Chris Pearce 23-18
Jim McNaught/John Bischof def Russel Simpson/Harry Moriarty 21-17
Norm Egan/Bill Hayes def Robbie Byrne/John Pickard 24-13
Nick Wass/Mick Beath def David McLoughlin/David Bohanna 35-14
This week's Round 2 matches:
Bob Morgan/Peter Lesueur v David Antaw/Tom Peadon
Jim McNaught/John Bischof v Norm Egan/Bill Hayes
Nick Wass/Mick Beath v Trevor Ellis/Trevor Pullen
Alan Messiter/Ken Wilson v Ray Harper/Peter Browne
Round 2 President's Cup results:
Dingoes def Wombats 3-0 (13-2, 4-2)
Crocs def Eagles 2-1 (4-7, 12-1, 1-0)
Galahs def Devils 2.5-0.5 (8-0, 5-5)
Points table after two rounds:
Crocs 4.5 (+12)
Dingoes 4 (+5)
Galahs 3.5 (0)
Eagles 3 (-1)
Wombats 2 (-5)
Devils 1 (-11)
This Sunday's Round 3 matches are Galahs v Eagles, Wombats v Devils and Dingoes v Crocs.
READ MORE:
What do you think?
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark cowraguardian.com.au
- Follow us on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter