Cowra RSL sub-Branch acknowledges National Servicemen's Day

A small group of Cowra RSL sub-Branch members gathered at Squire Park on Sunday for a significant ceremony to recognise and honour National Servicemen's Day Cowra RSL sub-Branch member, Graham O'Neill, said the day was an opportunity to remember and acknowledge the sacrifice made by all national servicemen. "We come together today to remember all National Servicemen, who have served this great country of ours, whether overseas or here in Australia," he said. "Especially those who have passed to a higher plain and those who suffer from illness and disability attributed to their service." Wreaths were laid by Cowra RSL sub-Branch Vice President Tony Campbell on behalf of NASHOs, Bob Curry for the RSL sub-Branch, Maureen Humphries on behalf of the people of Cowra, David Rae for the Army, Graham O'Neill for the Navy and Peter McNamara and Lesley Marshall for the Air Force. Mr Campbell said it was important to recognise those who had been called upon to serve the country. "National service commenced in 1951 through 1957 with service in the navy, army and air force, it was reintroduced in 1964 through to 1972 with service in the army," he said. "In total 359,318 men passed through the ranks during these time frames, 17,424 National Servicemen saw active service in Vietnam with 200 paying the ultimate sacrifice. "While 1279 were wounded in action or injured whilst serving in Vietnam."

