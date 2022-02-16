news, local-news,

Reinstalled Worshipful Master of Cowra Lodge, Phillip Goodacre, hopes to further the word of Freemasonry and continue their charitable work in the Cowra community during the next 12 months. Mr Goodacre was reinstalled in a ceremony at the Lodge on Saturday night, taking over from Worshipful Brother Geoff Baker. Also in attendance was MW Brother Les Hicks, the Grand Master of NSW and ACT. "Each 12 months the Worshipful Master changes and on this occasion, we've got a Worshipful Master coming in that has been in before so it's called a re-installation ceremony," Mr Hicks said. Mr Goodacre said he was feeling positive about plans for the Lodge in the future and hopes to continue the work started by Mr Baker. "I'm certainly hoping to pick the baton up and just go from strength to strength," he said. "We're really trying to get a presence out there in the community." Mr Goodacre said a focus will be on fundraising for local charities. "We want to go further ahead with our Bunnings barbecues and our Masonicare charitable donations to help more charities in the town than what we already have done," he said. "We want to get the word of Masonry into the town even further." "Together with Masonicare, our grant charity, this Lodge has raised in excess of $30,000 for local charities," Mr Hicks said. "They're also continually engaging in aiding with Home-Start, which is a government organisation funded by the NSW Department of Community and Justice, that provides furniture, bedding and clothing for victims of domestic violence." Mr Hicks said the Freemasons are looking to bolster membership and encouraged younger men in the community to consider becoming a Mason. "It's not about secrecy... the main thing is with the Masons, it's a system of morality," he said. "We teach good men to be better men and spend a lot of time in the community. "We're looking to grow the face of Freemasonary and grow with younger men coming in to take over from the wonderful start these guys have given them."

