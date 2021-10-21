Cowra Wine Show public tasting rescheduled to 2022

news, local-news,

Cowra's Wine Show Committee has postponed its public tasting again. Wine lovers will now have to wait until February, 2022 to sample the entries from the 2021 show. Show chairman Michael Flannery said the postponement is regrettable but has been made for obvious reasons. The show committee had originally postponed the event, which attracts hundreds of visitors to Cowra each year, until November 20, 2021 and has now moved the event to Saturday, February 19, 2022. "We recognise that we most probably will be completely out of lockdown by the 20th of November but as so many of our patrons travel from Sydney, Wollongong, throughout NSW and even all over Australia, there is too much uncertainty and lack of clarity about travel arrangements, for the tasting to go ahead," Mr Flannery said. Mr Flannery was quick to give an assurance that this year's show entries have been well looked after. "All wines left over from the judging requirements, have been safely stored in a very big cool room at a secret location, and will be in pristine condition come the evening of February 19, 2022," Mr Flannery said. "In fact with a bit more age in the bottle they should be even better drinking by February, a fact all you connoisseur out there, will be well acquainted with I'm sure." Anyone who has bought tickets through Ticketek, will still be able to use these tickets to attend in February. 2022. For those who have already bought tickets, but will not be able to attend in February, Ticketek is refunding your payment. "We again apologise for this inconvenience, but feel sure that you will all recognise that this is just another difficult, but not insurmountable problem bought on by the COVID Curse, of the times we live in," Mr Flannery said. "Come February 2022, let's kick the COVID curse and lick the claret and chardonnay."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/8317759e-84c8-4e0a-94b7-00b41af09789.jpg/r7_64_364_266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg