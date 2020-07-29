Cowra Guardian
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

WaterNSW launches online water portal to enhance transparency

By Samantha Townsend
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:05pm, first published July 29 2020 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A recent image of Wyangala Dam. Photos: WaterNSW
A recent image of Wyangala Dam. Photos: WaterNSW

How much water is in NSW storages and what exactly is available are some of the key questions that have been raised across the state in recent times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.