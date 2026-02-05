This week NSW Police launched a critical incident investigation to review their own actions into the circumstances surrounding the release of alleged triple murder Julian Ingram on bail despite concerns over the potential danger he posed to victims.

The investigation has been established by to ensure all actions and investigations of the NSW Police adhered to the legislation, policy and guidelines and was announce on Monday by Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland.

Investigators will also examine the full domestic violence history of the alleged suspect and his access to firearms.

“This incident will examine the ongoing relationship between Sophie Quinn and Julian Ingram and his access to firearms and his ability to gain these prior to and leading up to the murder[s]," Assistant Commissioner Holland said.

The investigation will be led by a critical incident team from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad and will be subject of an independent review by the Professional Standards Command and oversight by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

"Fresh information has come forward and it's given me reason to believe that the matter needs to be further investigated," Assistant Commissioner Holland said.

NSW Police freed Ingram on strict conditions after deeming him 'low risk', as he hadn't committed a violent crime in five years.

In December, a magistrate at Lake Cargelligo Local Court confirmed bail for Ingram and an interim apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) was issued on behalf of his former partner.

Police are continuing the manhunt for the Ingram, also known as Julian Pierpoint, with more than 100 police involved in the search.

According to a police statement specialist police teams from State Crime Command, Tactical Operations Unit, Tactical Operations Regional Support, Negotiation Unit, Rescue and Bomb Disposal including search co-ordination and drone pilots, Rural Crime investigators, and investigators from Central West Police District, remain in place conducting task-focused searches.

There are unconfirmed reports by News Corp media that the search has now been extended to Sydney with speculation that Ingram has been aided by associates in the city during his time on the run.

However, police have downplayed this report saying that there is no credible evidence to suggest that Ingram is in the Sydney area.

Police believe that Ingram has been assisted to evade police by associates in the Lake Cargelligo district and its surrounds since the incident on 22 January.

Police wish to reassure the community that locating Ingram remains a priority, as officers continue to investigate under Strike Force Doberta with intelligence-led policing at the forefront.

Members of the public who witness any suspicious activity or have concerns for their safety are encouraged to call Triple Zero (000).

For any information that may be relevant to investigators that is not an emergency, please continue to use 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.