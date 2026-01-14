Eugowra Community Children's Centre (ECCC) has launched a Virtual Brick Fundraiser in conjunction with the Foundation of Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), inviting individuals, families and businesses to ‘purchase’ symbolic bricks and help raise essential funds for the centre’s rebuild following the catastrophic floods that struck the region in November 2022.

The service is fortunate to be able to offer both preschool and long day care to support growing community needs.

The NSW Government has provided funding to rebuild the new preschool, through the Start Strong Capital Works Grant Program, however, we are seeking additional funding to build the long-day care facility.

ECCC Centre Director Raewyn Molloy says the long day care component of the service support and provides the foundational education for all children.

“Without this essential service, parents and the community would struggle to effectively participate in the workforce, creating stress and uncertainty," she said

All monies raised from our Virtual Brick Fundraiser will go towards this service.

Three tiers of funding are available: gold (from $5000); silver (from $3000); and bronze (from $1500).

Those who support the new centre to these levels will be formally acknowledged with a plaque displayed in the new centre.

Gold level supporters will also receive an invitation to the grand opening and - along with silver sponsors - an artwork by the children of ECCC.

All will be receive recognition across social media and community networks.

Additionally, mortar-donations greater than $100 will receive an engraved paver to be included in our landscape design.

“Our children deserve a space that is safe, welcoming and built to last,” Raewyn said.

“Every donation, big or small, helps us rebuild not just a building, but a secure future for Eugowra’s youngest learners.”

President of the ECCC Management Committee, Dr. Lydia Herbert, said, “the long-term health of rural communities is dependent on the young families that choose to make their homes there.

"By building this centre, we hope not to just create a legacy for our children, but our grandchildren too.”

Community members and businesses can purchase virtual bricks or make additional donations via the fundraising page https://frrr.org.au/giving/eugowra-community-childrens-centre/