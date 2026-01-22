Both builders and flood-affected home owners have opportunities to learn about the Resilient Homes program in the next month.

The NSW Reconstruction is hosting a series of information sessions for builders and other construction professionals in late January, highlighting work opportunities.

The program offers funding to flood-affected homeowners to make their homes safer and more flood-resilient through house raising, retrofits, rebuilds, and relocations.

There is a strong demand for builders, designers, engineers, architects, planners, building certifiers, project managers and house removalists, Reconstruction advises.

At the sessions, construction staff will be able to enjoy a bite to eat while they learn about the program, building requirements and the payment process.

Information sessions are at:

Parkes: Tuesday 27 January 2026, Railway Hotel & Hart Bar, 1-3 Caledonia St, Parkes 4 pm to 5.30 pm

Forbes: Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Sylo Cafe, 23 Rankin St, Forbes, 7 am to 8.30 am.

For more information, call 1800 844 085.

For homeowners

Reconstruction will then hold another series of Resilient Homes Expos to help flood-affected homeowners connect with builders and learn more about flood-resilient building materials and techniques.

The expos also provide an opportunity for homeowners affected by the 2022 floods who haven’t yet applied for government support to do so.

The Resilient Homes Program provides support for homeowners who had water in or around their homes during the November 2022 floods.

It provides substantial grants to assist with home raising, rebuilding or retrofitting homes with flood-resilient materials and building techniques.

All flood-affected homeowners are encouraged to submit their grant applications by 31 March 2026 to ensure work can be completed before the program closes next year.

Expos will be held in: