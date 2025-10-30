Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Andrew Fisher
News

Thanks for the dedication: Editor retiring after more than 40 years

News

New Minister for the Presbyterians

News

The bush's greatest team

News

Minister responds to crime spree

News

Charged with break ins

News

Pony club welcomes a new president

News

Women's soccer win over Waratahs

News

Staff sharing the dignity

News

People's Choice voting opens in Cowra's Spirit of Place art awards

News

Discipline costly for Magpies