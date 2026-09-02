At just seven years of age, Thomas Flint has made a little bit of history by becoming the youngest ever member of the Woodstock Memorial Show.

Thomas recently joined his parents, Monica and Mick Flint, at a show working bee, getting involved and learning firsthand what it means to contribute to the community.

Monica and Mick are both cattle stewards at the Show and generously give their time to a range of community activities across Woodstock and Cowra.

Thomas’s enthusiasm is a wonderful reminder that community involvement starts at a young age.

When children see their parents volunteering, helping others and contributing to their local community, they are more likely to carry those values with them as they grow into adults.

Setting the example is important, and Thomas is already following in his parents’ footsteps.

The Woodstock Memorial Show Committee looks forward to Thomas’s contribution in the years ahead and perhaps, one day, welcoming him as a Life Member of the Woodstock Memorial Show.

It is never too early to start building the next generation of community volunteers.