Canowindra Tigers have emerged from a difficult 2026 season with plenty of reasons for optimism, with president Malcolm Miller praising the resilience of the club’s players and the development of a promising group of young footballers.

While limited player numbers created challenges across the year, particularly for the First Grade side, the Tigresses enjoyed a strong campaign and came within one game of reaching the grand final.

For Miller, the season was one that tested the club but also demonstrated the character of the people within it.

“It was a tough season,” Miller said.

“It’s a tough season for the seniors, for the First Graders.

"A different season, not having an Under 18s, but still a successful season with the League girls getting one game away from the grand final.”

The absence of an Under 18s side presented an additional challenge for the Tigers, but there was encouragement in the young players who made the transition into the senior ranks.

Developing those younger footballers had been an important goal for the club heading into the season, and Miller said several showed considerable potential during their first taste of senior football.

“We had a few young players come up from Under 18s,” he said.

“That went well, which was sort of the aim for First Grade this year, to bring some young fellas through.”

Their performances became one of the major positives to emerge from an otherwise challenging First Grade campaign.

“With First Grade, some young blokes out of Under 18s in their first season showed a lot of potential,” Miller said.

The Tigresses provided another highlight.

Their season extended deep into the finals, with the side eventually finishing just one victory short of a grand final appearance.

“The girls had a very successful year,” Miller said.

But results were only part of what left the president proud of his club.

Across both the men’s and women’s playing groups, Canowindra was forced to deal with shortages at different stages of the season.

There were occasions when teams took to the field with only 10 or 11 players, leaving little room for injuries, fatigue or replacements.

Rather than allowing those circumstances to overwhelm them, Miller said the players continued competing and supporting one another until the final whistle.

“First Grade, the girls got short on numbers too, but the resilience and integrity shown by the players to hang in and still play when we were down to 10 and 11 men, and still try right to the end of the game,” he said.

That determination became one of the defining characteristics of Canowindra’s year.

While victories can provide the obvious measure of a sporting season, Miller said the way the playing groups remained united when circumstances became difficult was equally significant.

Asked how he had seen the teams develop throughout the year, he pointed again to their willingness to stick together.

“That same sort of thing, sticking together,” he said.

“They dug deep.”

For a club working to build towards future seasons, the emergence of younger players alongside that resilience provides an important foundation.

However, some of Canowindra’s greatest challenges heading forward may come away from the football field.

Miller said volunteer and committee numbers remained short, placing considerable responsibility on the people already contributing behind the scenes.

“Volunteers and committee members are short,” he said.

“We’re going to be having a big drive to get more on board to lessen the workload.”

Like many community sporting clubs, the Tigers rely heavily on volunteers to ensure teams can take the field each weekend.

The work extends well beyond game day, with people needed to help organise teams, administer the club and carry out the numerous jobs required throughout a season.

For Miller, increasing those numbers will be important as Canowindra looks towards 2027.

“You always need more volunteers,” he said.

His message to anyone considering becoming more involved with the Tigers was simple: put your hand up.

Miller encouraged people who wanted to contribute to get involved with the club, particularly as it begins planning for another season.

Despite the challenges of 2026, there remains plenty for Canowindra to build around.

The Tigresses demonstrated they could compete deep into the season, young players gained valuable senior experience and those who took the field continued fighting even when numbers were heavily against them.

The task now is to turn those positives into momentum.

If the Tigers can retain their emerging players while bringing more volunteers and committee members into the fold, the difficult moments of 2026 could prove valuable in building a stronger club for the seasons ahead.