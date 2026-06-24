More than 60 student leaders from across the region gathered at the Cowra Civic Centre on Wednesday, 17 June, as the Parliament of NSW's Regional Roadshow returned to Cowra, giving young people the opportunity to engage directly with Members of Parliament and discuss the issues affecting their communities.

The event featured both a Youth Forum and a Public Speaking Competition, with students travelling from across regional New South Wales to share ideas, debate important issues and develop their leadership skills.

The Regional Roadshows, now in their third year, are an initiative of the NSW Legislative Council aimed at providing young people with meaningful opportunities to participate in the democratic process and have their voices heard.

President of the Legislative Council, the Hon. Ben Franklin MLC, said the event highlighted the passion and insight of regional young people.

"We've just had the most fantastic youth forum," Mr Franklin said.

"Many young people have come from as far away as Leeton, Orange, Bathurst, across the entire region, and it's been so special to hear their views."

Throughout the Youth Forum, students had the opportunity to speak directly with parliamentarians and senior government representatives about issues impacting young people in regional communities.

Topics discussed included cost of living pressures, financial stress, employment opportunities, future career pathways, the cost and accessibility of university and TAFE, housing affordability, and mental health and wellbeing.

Mr Franklin said the discussions reflected the unique experiences of young people living in regional NSW.

"The views were so different," he said.

"Sometimes you hear similar things to other regional youth forums, but sometimes it's entirely just about that local community."

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said hearing directly from students was one of the most valuable parts of the day.

"Absolutely fantastic."

"We're so grateful to hear from young people on the challenges that they experience living in small rural communities," Ms Cooke said.

"But also what they love about their town, what the opportunities are, and how we can work together to make sure that their voice is heard."

Ms Cooke said programs like the Regional Roadshow help ensure regional communities are represented in decision-making processes.

"It's so important that from a representation perspective we really understand what our young people are looking for," she said.

"To make sure that when we go to Macquarie Street, their voices are heard in the chamber, in the halls of Parliament, so that we set our towns up for success in the future."

The day also featured the Regional Roadshow Public Speaking Competition, with 14 students representing schools from across the Central West, Riverina and wider regional NSW.

Students delivered speeches on a range of topics, demonstrating confidence, communication skills and thoughtful perspectives on contemporary issues.

Mr Franklin praised the high standard of competition.

"We had the fifth public speaking competition, which was really, really good," he said.

The winner of the Cowra heat was Bella Starr from Scots All Saints College in Bathurst, who delivered a speech titled Chasing Windmills.

Bella will now progress to the State Final, which will be held in the Legislative Chamber at Parliament House in December.

Joint runners-up were Jonah Grimshaw from Condobolin High School and Rhys Hutchins from Parkes High School, who both spoke on the topic Unread.

The competition was adjudicated by Mr Franklin and Ms Cooke.

"A fantastic young woman from Bathurst won today's heat," Mr Franklin said.

"She'll be going on to the state final."

The Regional Roadshows are being held in seven regional centres throughout 2026, aside from Cowra, the locations also include Tweed Heads, Ulladulla, Scone, Bowral, Albury and Macksville.

Students in Years 10 to 12 are invited to participate in both the Youth Forum and Public Speaking Competition, providing opportunities to develop leadership skills, build confidence and engage with elected representatives.

In addition to Mr Franklin and Ms Cooke, those attending the Cowra Youth Forum included Cate Faehrmann MLC, Scott Barrett MLC, Office for Youth Manager Julia Ryan, NSW Advocate for Children and Young People Katherine McKernan, and Director of the Office of the Black Rod Kate Mihaljek.

Mr Franklin said the ongoing success of the program demonstrates the strong desire among regional young people to be involved in civic life and contribute to the future of their communities.