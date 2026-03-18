Councillor Peter Wright has been appointed as Cowra Shire Council’s new representative on the Country Universities Centre Cowra Region Board.

The change follows the decision by Councillor Cheryl Speechley to step down from the role due to ongoing scheduling conflicts with board meeting times.

Mayor Paul Smith said the centre continues to provide significant benefits to the community.

“The Country University study centre down there is doing an excellent job,” Mr Smith said.

The CUC Cowra Region supports local students by providing a place to study and access university courses without needing to relocate.

Mr Smith said the centre has also supported a range of other users in the community.

“Even things that they now do for Year 12 students who are studying for their HSC,” he said.

He said the facility had also become a valuable space for visiting medical professionals.

“The junior doctors who come here to do their time spend a lot of time in there completing their work and doing their university stuff,” Mr Smith said.

Deputy Mayor Nikki Kiss thanked Cr Speechley for her time representing council on the board.

“I’d just like to thank Councillor Speechley for her efforts and her contributions to the Country Universities Centre,” Cr Kiss said.

She said stepping down from the role was not an easy decision.

“I’m sure it’s with a heavy heart that she’s had to say she’s finding difficulty getting to the meetings,” she said.

Cr Kiss also welcomed Cr Wright into the role.

“I’d like to wish Councillor Wright all the best and see where you can take the Country Universities Centre,” she said.

Councillor Erin Watt also acknowledged the importance of the centre to the community.

“It’s been a real game changer for so many people in the community to have the Country Universities Centre,” Cr Watt said.

She said the centre had already exceeded its early goals.

“They beat their three year target in the first year,” she said.

Cr Watt also thanked Cr Wright for taking on the position alongside his other responsibilities.

“It’s quite a big thing to take on boards like these and committees,” she said.

Cr Wright said he appreciated the support from fellow councillors.

“I’d just like to thank the mayor and general manager for accepting my nomination and the fellow councillors for their support,” Cr Wright said.

He said his focus would be ensuring the organisation continues to operate effectively.

“One of the major parts down there would be to make sure the money gets spent properly and the people get looked after well,” he said.

Cr Wright also said the centre plays an important role in supporting local education.

“This provides people getting further education without having to leave Cowra,” he said.

He said keeping education opportunities in the region benefits the whole community.

“The youth of our town is our most important asset,” Cr Wright said.

“I look forward to accepting the challenge.”