The Woodstock community is preparing to welcome visitors back for one of its longest-running annual traditions, with the Woodstock Memorial Show to be held on Sunday, 6 September.

Falling on Father’s Day, the annual show will once again provide families from Woodstock, Cowra and surrounding communities with an opportunity to come together for a day celebrating agriculture, community and country life.

The Woodstock Memorial Show is traditionally held on the first Sunday in September and has become an important fixture on the district's calendar.

Behind the annual event is a history stretching back 80 years, with the show first established in 1946.

Beginning as a gymkhana, the original event was created with the purpose of raising money to support the ongoing maintenance of the Woodstock Soldiers Memorial Hall.

Eight decades later, supporting the Memorial Hall remains one of the objectives of the annual show.

Over the years, however, the event has grown beyond its original format and developed into a broader celebration of Woodstock and the surrounding district.

The show encourages and showcases pastoral, agricultural, horticultural, viticultural, industrial and cultural pursuits, providing competitors with the opportunity to have their work recognised through prizes, trophies and cash awards.

It also provides an important opportunity for residents, families, producers, exhibitors and community organisations to come together.

The benefits of the event extend beyond the show itself, with the Woodstock War Memorial Hall among its beneficiaries.

The show has also provided donations to community and charitable organisations throughout Woodstock and surrounding districts, allowing money generated through the event to continue supporting the region

Local community groups are also given opportunities to conduct fundraising activities during Show Day, further extending the event's contribution to organisations operating throughout the district.

That community involvement has remained central to the show throughout its history, with the event organised by the community for the community.

The longevity and success of the Woodstock Memorial Show has also been recognised beyond the local district.

The show received the Agricultural Societies Council of New South Wales Innovation Award in 2016 before receiving the Resilience Award in 2021, recognising the work that has gone into maintaining and developing the community event.

This year's show will also continue a tradition closely connected with the history and identity of Woodstock itself.

Located approximately 20 kilometres east of Cowra, Woodstock retains a number of reminders of the village's history, including buildings associated with the brief gold rush experienced by the district during the late 19th century.

Among the village's landmarks are its restored railway station, hotel, memorial hall, community post office and bowling club.

Against that historic backdrop, the annual show has developed its own place in Woodstock's story since its establishment following the Second World War.

What began as a fundraising gymkhana has survived generations of change to remain an annual opportunity to celebrate the people, industries and organisations that make up the district.

With the 2026 event marking 80 years since the show was first instigated in 1946, this year's gathering carries another connection to that long history.

The 6 September event will once again place an emphasis on providing an affordable and entertaining family day out while supporting the organisations and facilities at the heart of the Woodstock community.

Holding the event on Father’s Day also gives families an opportunity to spend the day together while supporting a longstanding country show.

As preparations continue, organisers will be hoping residents from across Woodstock, Cowra and the wider Central West turn out to support the event and help continue a tradition that has remained part of the village for eight decades.

The 2026 Woodstock Memorial Show will be held on Sunday, 6 September.