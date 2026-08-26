Woodstock is preparing to welcome visitors from across the region when the annual Memorial Show returns to the showground on Sunday, September 6, offering a packed program of entertainment, agricultural displays and family-friendly activities.

Known as one of the district's long-standing community events, the show will feature a mix of traditional country show attractions alongside a range of new activities designed to appeal to all ages.

Families can enjoy free camel rides courtesy of Bushfield Farm Camels, while chainsaw sculptor Rob Bast will be back to demonstrate his craftsmanship, transforming timber into intricate works of art before spectators' eyes.

One of this year's special attractions will see chainsaw sculptor Rob Bast create three commissioned sculptures during the show, with members of the public having the opportunity to purchase the finished works.

Show secretary Alison Rutledge said the project is an new way for people to support the show whilst getting a unique artwork.

“This year we have three sculptures being made on show day," Ms Rutledge said.

"These works could be owned by anyone interested in purchasing one, with the proceeds going towards supporting the Memorial Show's operating costs,

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for someone to take home a unique piece of art created right here at the show, while also supporting the ongoing costs of running this important community event.”

Ms Rutledge said Rob Bast's chainsaw carving demonstrations would give visitors the chance to watch the commissioned sculptures take shape throughout the day.

Entertainer The Pretty Amazing Jono is also set to perform, bringing comedy, magic and audience interaction to the day's program.

Traditional show favourites will return, including woodchopping competitions, a speed shear competition, a vintage tractor pull, and the ever-popular Young Farmers Challenge, which showcases rural skills and teamwork.

Motoring enthusiasts will have the chance to admire a variety of vehicles at the Ute, Car and Bike Show, while animal lovers can get up close with an interactive alpaca farm.

Children will also be entertained throughout the day, with Kaleidoscope Face Painting among the attractions including Cobb & Co coach rides and the farmer’s challenge.

Show organisers say the event provides an affordable opportunity for families to enjoy a day out while supporting the local community and celebrating the area's agricultural heritage.

With a diverse range of attractions, food, entertainment and competitions planned, the Woodstock Memorial Show is expected to draw strong crowds from Woodstock and surrounding towns throughout the Central West.

Admission has been kept affordable, with tickets priced at $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, while children under 16 will receive free entry.

The Woodstock Memorial Show will be held at the Woodstock Showground on Sunday, September 6, 2026.