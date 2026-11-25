Cowra cricketer Karly Woods has helped the Western Outlaws finish on top of Pool B at the Plan B Country Bash, contributing a crucial unbeaten innings while overcoming the challenges of training away from her representative teammates.

The Outlaws secured victories over Illawarra Flames and Southern Spirit, finishing their three-match pool campaign with eight competition points and a net run rate of +3.073.

Woods played an important role against Illawarra, scoring an unbeaten 21 from 18 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, as Western chased down 8/76 to finish on 5/78.

Western followed with a six-wicket victory over Southern Spirit, restricting their opponents to 53 before reaching 4/55.

However, Woods was dismissed without scoring, admitting the pressure to produce quick runs influenced her approach.

"You can't be good every day," Woods said.

"I've played enough cricket now to know that there's always another game."

"Maybe in that game where I did get out, maybe playing a little bit more calm.

"Just not focusing as much on the pressure because they sort of sent me out to be the big hitter."

Despite the disappointment, Woods enjoyed reconnecting with teammates she rarely sees.

"It was super good. Good fun," she said.

"Good to see all the girls again because I don't see them anymore much."

"I like playing with a lot of the older girls. They have a lot of like understanding to the game and stuff."

"It's good to like hear their logic."

Living in Cowra presents additional challenges, with Woods unable to regularly attend representative training sessions.

"I have to train by myself still in Cowra," she explained.

"The closest I could go is Orange, but that's still like only a few of the girls."

While technology allows her to receive coaching feedback remotely, Woods acknowledged the limitations.

"It's really good. Like I can send them footage and they can correct me on things," she said.

"It's just much easier to be in front of them because even they can see how you're improving in your performance."

Despite these challenges, Woods believes her cricket continues to develop.

"I think there's been ups and downs, but I'm at the right club now, and I sort of found my rhythm again," she said.

With Western finishing ahead of Illawarra on net run rate, the tournament marked another positive step in Woods' representative cricket journey.