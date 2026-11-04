Craig Jeffries will return as Cowra Magpies First Grade coach for the 2027 Woodbridge Cup season, following a season that saw the side overcome injuries and adversity to finish one win short of a grand final appearance.

The reappointment provides continuity for the Magpies as they look to build on their progress throughout 2026, which saw the club reach the grand final qualifier.

Under Jeffries' guidance, Cowra finished the regular season with seven wins from 12 games before producing two impressive finals victories to keep their premiership hopes alive.

The Magpies entered the 2026 season with a substantially changed playing roster, with Jeffries placing an emphasis on improving fitness, building combinations and developing the club's younger players.

While the side demonstrated its attacking capabilities throughout the competition, injuries, inconsistent performances and defensive lapses created challenges as the season progressed.

Despite those setbacks, Cowra produced several convincing victories, including a 56-12 win over Orange United, a 54-28 win against Grenfell and a 52-26 winover Peak Hill.

The Magpies also recorded important wins against Cargo, Molong and Canowindra, demonstrating their ability to compete across the Woodbridge Cup competition.

However, defeats against Oberon, Blayney, Trundle, Eugowra and Manildra highlighted the consistency issues that Jeffries and his players worked to overcome.

It was during the finals series that Cowra produced some of its most determined football.

The Magpies opened their postseason campaign with a narrow 26-24 win over Peak Hill, before delivering one of the most memorable performances of their season against Manildra.

Having suffered a 34-10 defeat to Manildra earlier in the competition, Cowra entered the semi-final looking to reverse that result.

The task became considerably more difficult when the Magpies fell behind 16-0, leaving their premiership ambitions hanging in the balance.

However, Cowra mounted an impressive comeback, overcoming the deficit to secure a 28-22 victory and advance to the grand final qualifier.

The result highlighted the resilience Jeffries had worked to develop throughout the season, with the Magpies refusing to let their early struggles determine the outcome.

Their premiership campaign ultimately came to an end against the Oberon Tigers, who claimed a 36-8 victory to advance to the grand final.

While the loss was disappointing, Cowra's progression into the final stages of the competition represented a significant achievement for a team that had endured considerable disruption throughout the year.

Jeffries described the side as having exceeded expectations given its injury toll, with the Magpies finishing the season with an overall record of nine wins and six losses.

With Jeffries returning for another season, attention will now turn towards strengthening the areas that proved costly throughout 2026, particularly defensive consistency and the ability to maintain performances across the full 80 minutes.

The club will also have the opportunity to build on the success of its younger playing group, with Cowra's Youth League side claiming the 2026 Woodbridge Cup premiership following a dominant 42-8 grand final victory over Oberon.

That success provides a promising foundation for the Magpies as they continue developing players capable of progressing through the senior grades.