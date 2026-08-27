Cowra and Canowindra residents could have the chance to put their family treasures in the spotlight, with the Australian version of the much-loved Antiques Roadshow calling for applications.

For households across Cowra, Canowindra and the Central West, that old painting hanging in the hallway, jewellery tucked away in a drawer or piece of machinery sitting in the shed could have a story worth telling.

Producers of Antiques Roadshow Australia are searching for Australians with interesting objects and compelling stories to take part in the new television production.

The casting call is open to people with items including antiques, collectibles, jewellery, artworks, ceramics, memorabilia and Australiana, as well as unusual or unexpected objects with a fascinating history.

For the Central West, the search could uncover a wealth of stories connected to farming families, local businesses, military service, railway history and generations of life in the region.

Cowra and Canowindra have long histories shaped by agriculture, transport, industry and community life, with many families holding onto objects passed down through generations.

An old piece of farm equipment, a family photograph, a locally made piece of furniture, a piece of wartime memorabilia or an inherited piece of jewellery could all provide a starting point for a story.

The appeal of Antiques Roadshow has traditionally been about much more than finding out what something is worth. Experts explore the history and provenance of objects, often revealing unexpected connections to the past.

For families in the Central West, the program could offer an opportunity to discover more about an object that has been sitting in a cupboard, shed or display cabinet for years.

Applicants are asked to provide photographs of their object and a short video explaining what it is and sharing its story.

People do not necessarily need to believe they own something valuable to apply.

An item's history, connection to a family or community, craftsmanship or unusual story can be just as interesting as its monetary value.

The search is open to eligible Australians aged 16 and over, including Australian citizens and permanent residents.

With the Central West home to generations of farming families and a rich collection of local history, organisers could find plenty of potential stories waiting to be uncovered.

So before clearing out the shed, packing up the grandparents' belongings or sending an old family heirloom to the op shop, it could be worth taking another look.

That seemingly ordinary object may have a story and Antiques Roadshow Australia wants to hear it.

Cowra, Canowindra and Central West residents interested in applying can submit their details and photographs through the official casting call.