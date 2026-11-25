Cowra's drinking water remains safe for consumption, but the potential consequences of contamination and treatment failures have been examined as a high-risk issue by Council's independent audit committee, with Mayor Paul Smith acknowledging the importance of maintaining safeguards against future disruptions.

The issue was considered during the 3 November meeting of Cowra Shire Council's Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee (ARIC), which received a report titled High-Risk Item – Potable Water Supply Contamination.

The committee formally resolved to note the report, bringing potential drinking water contamination under consideration through Council's risk management processes.

"They identified the potable water contamination," Cr Smith said.

"That's always a risk that either we run out of water or the treatment breaks."

The Mayor emphasised that Council undertakes ongoing treatment and testing to maintain drinking water quality.

"But we treat and test our water at all times," he said.

The committee's consideration does not indicate that contamination has occurred or that Cowra's drinking water is currently unsafe.

Instead, the assessment concerns potential risks that could affect the safety or reliability of the supply in the future.

The November 3 committee minutes confirm the report was considered, with the official resolution stating:

"That the Audit Risk and Improvement Committee note the report on High-Risk Item – Potable Water Supply Contamination."

However, the published minutes do not reproduce the underlying risk assessment or explain the factors contributing to its high-risk classification.

They also do not identify whether additional safeguards, infrastructure improvements or operational changes were recommended.

Mayor Smith acknowledged that unexpected treatment failures remained a possibility, despite Council's existing protections.

"That's always a risk that either we run out of water or the treatment breaks," he said.

He also indicated that public warnings could be issued if drinking water could not be safely treated.

"And if we couldn't treat it, there would be a boiled water alert go out," Cr Smith said.

The Mayor's comments refer to a potential emergency response rather than an existing requirement for residents to boil their drinking water.

Cr Smith also highlighted treated-water storage as an important safeguard against temporary disruptions.

"We have big storages so that if we have a breakdown or something, generally we have enough storage to to cover that," he said.

"We store our treated water, so we should be okay."

However, the committee records do not identify Cowra's total treated-water storage capacity or how long those reserves could maintain supply during a prolonged treatment failure.

The examination of contamination risks comes as Council considers future investment in its water treatment infrastructure.

In October, Council announced it was seeking NSW Government support for more than $3.6 million in upgrades to the Cowra Water Treatment Plant.

Council indicated it was prepared to contribute $1.8 million from its water fund reserves while seeking matching State Government assistance.

During separate discussions about Council's financial sustainability, Mayor Smith acknowledged that further investment in water treatment infrastructure would eventually be required.

"That's a very long-term issue, probably in the next 20 or 30 years," he said.

The Mayor also acknowledged the potential financial consequences if government funding was unavailable.

"If they don't, we'd have to have a look at pricing of our water and sewerage," Cr Smith said.

However, the proposed upgrades and longer-term infrastructure considerations have not been directly linked to the committee's contamination assessment.

While Cowra's drinking water remains safe, the high-risk classification highlights the importance of maintaining reliable treatment systems and preparing for potential disruptions.

The committee's published minutes do not establish whether particular infrastructure weaknesses were identified or additional measures recommended.

For now, Mayor Smith maintains confidence in Council's existing safeguards.

"But we do test it at all times," he said.

"We store our treated water, so we should be okay."