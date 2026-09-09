A celebration of Vanuatu's independence brought together the Canowindra community, seasonal workers and local residents at Rosnay Organic Wines, on 30 July, raising funds for a school library project while recognising the important contribution Vanuatuan workers make to the region.

The event, believed to be the only Vanuatu Independence Day celebration held in regional NSW, supported the development of the Caroline Bay School Library in Vanuatu and celebrated the strong connections formed between local farming communities and seasonal workers from the Pacific nation.

For many years, farms throughout Cowra, Billimari and Gooloogong have welcomed workers from Vanuatu through seasonal employment programs, providing essential support to the agricultural industry while creating opportunities for workers and their families back home.

The partnership has delivered benefits on both sides, with Australian farms gaining access to much-needed workers while Vanuatuan families are able to use their earnings to support education, housing and other opportunities in their home communities.

At Rosnay, Sael and Florence Malai have been permanent members of the farm's staff for the past 25 years.

The couple have also played an important role in connecting young people from their island community with opportunities through the seasonal work program on farms across the Cowra district.

The Independence Day celebrations began with the raising of the Vanuatuan flag and the singing of the national anthem.

Sael then addressed the crowd, sharing stories of his personal involvement in Vanuatu's independence movement, which ultimately succeeded in 1980 after years of struggle and significant personal sacrifice by those involved.

Pastor Johnny Obed Hillyalong, a prominent leader of Sydney's Melanesian community, also addressed those gathered.

The formalities were followed by a Vanuatuan feast, giving local residents an opportunity to experience traditional food and culture.

Guests were invited to taste kava, prepared by the Vanuatuan farm workers, before enjoying a whole pig on a spit provided by Refalo Free Range Pork.

Traditional Vanuatuan lap-lap, made from ingredients including taro, manioc and banana, was also served alongside classic Australian dishes prepared by Canowindra locals.

The event's fundraising efforts were directed towards the Caroline Bay School Library, where Sael Malai’s brother is the school principal.

“It’s important to me to support my family and community in my home country,” said Mr Malai.

“We are very grateful to Sam and the team here, who have become part of our family over the years.”

The project began more than a decade ago but has been unable to progress due to a lack of funding.

Sanny Malai, Principal of Caroline Bay Primary School in Malekula, Vanuatu explained that the library has remained unfished since building commenced in 2014.

"Our library has remained unfinished, and with hundreds of books currently stored in cartons,” said Mr Malai.

“We are appealing for support to help complete this important project so our students can enjoy the opportunity to read and learn in both English and French.”

Stage One of the project has now been completed, with funds raised through the Independence Day celebration to support Stage Two.

The next stage will provide books and facilities for the primary school, as well as accommodation for the headmaster's office and a viewing platform overlooking the school's sports oval.

Further fundraising is already being planned, with a quiz night set to be held later this year. A date for the event is expected to be announced soon.

Organisers hope the continued support of the local district will help bring the long-awaited library project closer to completion, while strengthening the enduring relationship between the local community and the Vanuatuan workers who have become an important part of the region's agricultural workforce.

Donations towards the project can be made through the Caroline Bay School Library Vanuatu fundraiser their GoFundMe page online.

Sam Statham and Florence Malai playing guitar with Sael Malai and other workers singing the national anthem of Vanuatu.

Sael Malai shares his experience and involvement in Vanuatu's independence movement, which ultimately succeeded in 1980 after years of struggle and significant personal sacrifice by those involved.

Pastor Johnny Obed Hillyalong, a leading voice in Sydney’s Melanesian community, also addressed the gathering.

Sam Staham, General Manager of Rosnay Organic Wines, sharing photos from their visit to Vanuatu in 2024.