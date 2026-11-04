The Canowindra Tigers are searching for coaches across all playing grades as the club looks to rebuild its player numbers and strengthen its position heading into the 2027 rugby league season.

Following a challenging year for the Tigers' First Grade side and a promising finals campaign for the League Tag team, the club has opened all coaching positions in the hope of attracting experienced leaders capable of developing players and encouraging greater participation.

Canowindra Tigers president Malcolm Miller said the club was seeking applications for First Grade, League Tag and junior coaching roles, with hopes of re-establishing an under-18 side next season.

"All positions are open," Miller said.

"Hopefully, we can get an under-18 side again, open junior side, and there'll be the League Tag and First Grade."

The recruitment drive follows a difficult 2026 season for the Tigers' First Grade side, which was significantly affected by injuries and player availability.

The team recorded three wins from 12 matches, defeating Orange United 20–16, Molong 42–14 and Grenfell 58–24.

While the Tigers demonstrated their attacking capabilities in several convincing performances, maintaining a consistent line-up proved difficult.

Eight season ending injuries within six weeks severely depleted the squad, forcing younger players to step into senior roles and leaving the club struggling for numbers throughout the competition.

Despite the setbacks, the season provided valuable opportunities for emerging footballers to gain experience at First Grade level.

The club will be hoping those opportunities translate into greater depth and stronger performances in 2027.

Miller, who coached the First Grade side during the 2026 campaign, said securing the right people to lead the club's teams was an important part of building a competitive future.

"It's always important, not just this year. It's always important," he said.

With player numbers proving a major challenge during the previous season, the club believes the appointment of suitable coaches could play a significant role in attracting new players and retaining those already involved.

Miller said a respected coach or captain-coach could bring more than technical knowledge to a team, helping generate interest and enthusiasm throughout the wider community.

"The right coach or captain-coach will attract players and have their own following, and plus interest the locals as well," he said.

While First Grade faced a difficult campaign, the Canowindra Tigresses provided plenty of encouragement with a strong League Tag season.

The side finished the regular season with eight wins and four losses, scoring 288 points while conceding just 166.

Their campaign included several dominant performances, most notably a 60–0 victory over Peak Hill and comprehensive wins against Blayney, 52–4 and 50–4.

The Tigresses also recorded victories over Orange United, Molong, Trundle, Grenfell and Oberon, establishing themselves as genuine finals contenders.

Their impressive regular season form carried into the opening week of finals, where they defeated Cargo 13–6 to keep their premiership hopes alive.

However, their season came to an end in the semi-final against Eugowra on 15 August, falling narrowly 18–14.

Despite missing out on a grand final appearance, the Tigresses' performances provided a strong foundation for the club to build upon next season.

The challenge for the Tigers will now be turning the positives of 2026 into sustained success across both senior and junior grades.

Re-establishing an under-18 team would be particularly important for the club's long-term development, providing a pathway for younger players to progress through the ranks and eventually into First Grade.

The club is also hoping to strengthen its junior participation, ensuring local footballers have opportunities to remain involved in rugby league as they develop.

Miller said the Tigers were not setting specific performance targets for 2027, instead focusing on achieving success across the playing groups while continuing to develop the club.

"Success and keep building the good club we have," he said.

For the Tigers, the upcoming coaching appointments represent an opportunity to establish fresh leadership while maintaining the club's community connections.

With the right coaches in place, the club hopes to encourage former players to return, attract new talent and create greater stability across its teams.

Miller encouraged anyone interested in taking on a coaching role to submit an application through the club secretary.

The Tigers are also preparing to hold their annual general meeting, tentatively scheduled for November 29, with the date yet to be confirmed.

As preparations begin for the 2027 season, the club is hoping the recruitment drive will mark the beginning of a stronger chapter for Canowindra rugby league.

After a year that tested the resilience of its First Grade side and showcased the potential of its League Tag team, the Tigers are looking for leaders who can help build on that experience and guide the club forward.

To apply, email at canowindratigersrlfc@outlook.com by Monday, 23 November 2026.